Pittsburgh Weather: Father's Day full of sunshine and warmth

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy Father's Day!

It's going to be an amazing afternoon to fire up the grill for dad with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with lots of sunshine! We are still looking at mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the mid-50s, so this will likely be the last night for some free air conditioning.

Weather conditions for the Juneteenth Freedom Day celebrations KDKA Weather Center

Highs tomorrow for Juneteenth will be toasty in the mid to upper 80s, but it'll make for a great pool day with sunny skies!

A few scattered showers and storms return by Tuesday, then linger into Wednesday. This should help alleviate our drought conditions.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Better storm chances will be Tuesday afternoon and evening, but it should remain below severe thresholds. Highs remain in the 80s for the rest of the week.

A few spotty showers may sneak by Wednesday through Friday, but it'll remain dry for the most part with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The first official day of summer is Wednesday! So it looks like we'll be starting off on a typical summer note, even though it's felt like summer for the past month.

We're watching for another possibility of some storms for next weekend starting Saturday.

7-day forecast: June 18, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

