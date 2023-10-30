Pittsburgh Weather: Falling temps, widespread rain for the morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This is a busy forecast so buckle up. Let's start with Monday's rain. For the weekend, we saw 0.57 inches of rain and will likely see around 0.4 inches of rain today.

The 2-day totals (Sunday-Monday) will be near an inch which is where I had us going into the weekend. Today will be similar to yesterday with most of the rain coming light and steady. The best chance for seeing rain is this morning through around 10 a.m., with the rest of the day seeing scattered showers.

KDKA-TV

With the rain around you may not even notice the steady drop in temperatures. Highs today have already been reached with us sitting at 55 degrees at 2 a.m. Morning temperatures will remain in the low 50s with temps quickly dropping to the upper 40s by noon today.

We will spend the afternoon in the mid-to-low 40s. Winds will be a little breezy to wrap up the day, picking up to around 10mph. This will drop the wind chill to the upper 30s in places by this evening. It is certainly time to grab the cold-weather gear and be prepared.

KDKA-TV

There's a freeze warning in effect beginning at midnight tonight and going through 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. I only have Pittsburgh seeing a morning low of 32 on Tuesday morning but places outside of the Pittsburgh city limits will likely see widespread temperatures right at 30 degrees.

Also, remember that the 32-degree temperature is 2 meters above the ground surface. This means there will be a lot of places, especially around water sources, that will likely see some slick spots due to the cold.

KDKA-TV

Tuesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day due to the chill I am expecting to see. We may also see a second First Alert Weather Day on Thursday due to the season's first hard freeze being possible. A hard freeze occurs when temperatures drop to 28 degrees or below. You've been warned.

Looking way ahead, highs will hit the Mid-50s on Friday and we will see highs near 60 on Saturday. That's downright balmy after how we start the week. Besides a brief snow and wintry mix chance on Wednesday morning, after today our next good shot at seeing precipitation comes on Sunday.

KDKA-TV

Monday: Falling temperatures and morning rain

High: 55

Halloween: First Freeze of the season possible

High: 42

Wednesday: Freezing temperatures to start the day, wintry precip?

High: 41

Thursday: A cold start with a hard freeze possible

High: 45

Friday: mild

High: 54