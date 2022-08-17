Pittsburgh Weather: Fall-like conditions continue on Wednesday with scattered rain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be very similar to yesterday with temperatures only in the mid to upper 70s, lower humidity, and a few scattered showers around as an area of low pressure off to our east circulates in place.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Don't expect a washout today but the better chance for a quick downpour or a stray thunderstorm will be near dinner time for the evening commute.

High pressure returns tomorrow and builds into the region through the end of the week leaving our Thursday and Friday mostly sunny with highs back near average in the low 80s.

Our weekend gets a little bumpy with the next chance for showers and storms moving in Saturday afternoon and even a better chance Sunday.

Humidity will increase so it'll certainly feel like a hot summer day and unstable with rounds of rain so have a backup plan in place if you have any outdoor activity plans.

7-Day Forecast - August 17, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!