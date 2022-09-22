Pittsburgh Weather: Fall begins tonight as a cooler weekend is ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You know the saying you 'never wear white after Labor Day?'

Well, call me adventurous because that is something that I do now live by. I do however refuse to eat anything 'pumpkin spice' before fall has arrived.

I will be asleep when fall finally arrives tonight at 9:04 our time, but tomorrow?

I am finding something pumpkin spice and I am going to enjoy it.

It will also help that the weather will all of a sudden feel fall-like with highs on Friday just in the 60s. We have already seen our high temperature for today as we were at 74 at midnight.

Temperatures should hover in the mid to upper 60s through the morning rush before eventually dropping to the mid to low 60s for the late morning and afternoon hours. Skies for the day will be mostly cloudy with some brief peaks of sunshine here and there. The cold air will bring a light passing shower or sprinkles chance that will at least be lake effect enhanced if not entirely coming from Lake Erie.

Looking ahead, Friday highs will be in the low 60s.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be around 70.

Sunday will have a rain chance that appears to be non-severe at this time. High temperatures for the next week may occur on Saturday.

I drop highs into the mid-60s for highs on Monday and we struggle to get back to 60 for highs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Funny how quickly I wonder when is too soon to turn on the heat…

