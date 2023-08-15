Pittsburgh Weather: Expect sunny but mild skies after morning rain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The best chance for rain Tuesday comes before 10 a.m. After that, rain chances will drop to the isolated range from scattered morning showers.

Daily average High: 82 Low: 62

Sunrise: 6:31 Sunset: 8:19

Any Alert Days Ahead?: None. There is the potential for one starting Sunday due to the hot weather. Models are being conservative right now, but the numbers are showing what should be the hottest air mass of the year so far beginning Sunday.

Aware: Next good chance of seeing rain comes with a quick cold front on Thursday evening.

Skies will remain cloudy and conditions damp Tuesday afternoon, as an upper low continues to track through. The upper low also will keep temperatures on the damp side. I have today's high hitting just 76 degrees. Wednesday's highs will be only slightly warmer. I have Pittsburgh hitting 79 on Wednesday.

Looking ahead, Thursday will see warmer conditions and should be a great day to get out to the pool, with highs in the low to the mid-80s. After 8 p.m. on Thursday, storms will return to the area as a cool front slides by. This is something that I have had on my 7-day before model data was picking up on it, even though yesterday I put it in for Friday. Rain totals of a half inch to three-quarters of an inch should be expected, with Thursday night to early Friday morning rain.

Finally, I just want to mention the big warm-up expected to arrive on Sunday. I have been mentioning the potential warm-up for a couple of weeks now. One of the best ways to measure how hot or cold an air mass is by looking at 850MB temps. These temperatures are the hottest of the year so far. While model data continues to show highs on Sunday and Monday in the upper 80s, I think highs are more likely to end up in the 90s.

I have Sunday and Monday hitting 90 degrees for the daily high, and I think there is a good chance temperatures get even higher than that.

