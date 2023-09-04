Pittsburgh Weather: Excessive heat with highs near 90-degrees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday we made it to 89° which is still above normal. High pressure is still situated bringing us plenty of sunshine and no rain.

Daily average High: 79° Low: 59°

Sunrise: 6:50 AM Sunset: 7:47 PM

ALERT: None

AWARE: Hot, at or near 90 and feeling in the mid-90s through Wednesday.

There are excessive heat concerns for our Labor Day with highs at or near 90 and feeling in the mid-90s for many. This will not just be for today but last through Wednesday. We could have several days in a row that hit 90° or above for some areas. If we have 3 in a row, that would be a heat wave. Either way, It's going to be hot, humid and uncomfortable outside.

Remember, if it's too hot for you it's too hot for your pets. Make sure to take breaks in the shade or indoors. Sunscreen is a must and also drink plenty of water!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

We don't see the next chance for showers and thunderstorms until Thursday with highs still in the upper 80s.

By Friday, it looks to cool back down to the upper 70s and low 80s which is normal for this time. A few showers are also possible.

This weekend temperatures return to the mid-70s with sunshine.

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!