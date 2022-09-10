Pittsburgh Weather: Evening showers move in and last through Sunday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Clouds will continue to increase through the rest of the afternoon leading up to some rain showers.

Rain will build in from the south and makes it's way north throughout the evening.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and rain will turn more widespread overnight with some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall possible.

Rain chances over the next six days - September 10, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Minor flooding could occur in flood-prone areas.

Sunday will be soggy with the best chance for showers being in the morning.

Showers will then turn more on and off throughout the afternoon and evening with highs staying in the mid-70s due to the mainly cloudy skies.

Pollen forecast for the next four days. KDKA Weather Center

Rain will continue Monday and finish off Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Pollen should be lowered thanks to the rainfall. The main ones now are weeds and grass pollens.

Sunshine comes back late Tuesday and lasts for the rest of the work week with highs warming back up into the low 80s.

So we get a small taste of fall mid-week, but it appears short-lived.

7-day forecast, September 10, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

