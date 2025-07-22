Tips Pittsburgh-area residents can use to stay prepared during weather emergencies

There is no doubt that the recent flooding disasters are on the minds of many.

KDKA-TV went to the Allegheny County Emergency Operations Center to learn more about the hazards residents face and what people can do to plan and prepare for future emergencies.

Matt Brown, Chief of Emergency Services for Allegheny County, says that historically, flash floods have been the No. 1 weather-related threat Allegheny County faces.

He says we face both flash and riverine flooding, and while many people focus on the rivers, there are also many streams and creeks to watch out for. As far as location, Brown says all of the county is at risk, depending on the weather situation, but certain areas are more historically prone to flooding.

"We've got historically known flash flood-prone areas. Certain stretches of Saw Mill Run Boulevard, Washington Boulevard in Pittsburgh, where there are floodgates," says Brown. He also notes the Golden Triangle, Downtown Pittsburgh, and where the stadiums and arenas are housed, in addition to other large venues.

Brown also indicates that the name of your street could give away your risk potential as well.

"It's unfortunate, and I don't mean that jokingly, but when you're living or at a place of business on a street that is named Water Way or River Road, those are hints."

There are steps we can take on an individual and community level to mitigate our flash flood risk.

"Just paying attention after a storm; taking a good look at your property, are your downspouts still all intact, or are they clogged? Are the drains open and clear? If it's a storm drain and you don't own it, maybe you can safely clear the top of it," says Brown.

Residents and travelers to any Allegheny County attraction need to be aware of the weather and take responsibility for their safety.

Chief Brown also says steps are in place to plan for the future of disasters.

"On the big, long-term, there are lots of projects that have been positively completed related to flooding within the county through our hazard mitigation plan, which is something that we require municipalities to adopt. We're refreshing our plan for next year. That's federally required. Within that plan, it opens doors if you have a hazard mitigation plan to be able to apply for hazard mitigation grants."