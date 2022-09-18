Pittsburgh Weather: Dry and warm for Steelers' Sunday; Autumnal Equinox on the way this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- High pressure will keep things dry today and keep highs nearly 10 degrees above normal in the low 80s this afternoon.

AWARE: A stray shower/t-storm early Monday

Daily average High: 74° Low: 54°

Sunrise: 7:04a Sunset: 7:24p

A weak cold front will move in later tonight and early Monday morning, bringing the chance for a few rain showers or thunderstorm, but nothing severe is expected. Area's north of I-80 should see the most rain which is what they need being abnormally dry.

By Tuesday, we do get more seasonable temperatures before we see another warmup on Wednesday.

The next chance for showers and possible thunderstorms after that will be Thursday, which is also the Autumnal Equinox, which means Fall begins and that will be at 9:03 p.m. The first full day of fall will be Friday.

