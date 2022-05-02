Pittsburgh Weather: Dry Monday ahead of more rain chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We get to dry out for the rest of today with only an isolated rain chance up along and north of I- 80

Today: Most are cloudy through 5 p.m. with places south of I-70 seeing partly cloudy skies for the day.

Alert: Evening storms tomorrow into Tuesday morning may require a First Alert Weather Day. At this point only a sliver of Greene count included under a marginal risk.

Aware: Cooler for the weekend with lows dropping to the 40's.

Everyone else will see dry conditions.

Places north of I-70 will be cloudy through at least 5 p.m. with clearing skies a couple of hours before sunset at 8:18 p.m.

Places south of I-70 will see plenty of sunshine and that will likely fuel temperatures to the 70's for these places.

Looking ahead there is a solid chance for rain from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Most of the day on Tuesday will be completely dry and actually fairly comfortable with highs near 70.

Rain totals should average a little over a half inch for Pittsburgh and communities around the city.

Wednesday highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with most of the day after rain comes to an end before 8 a.m.

We will have another chance for rain on Friday.

The rain is expected to arrive at this point during Thursday evening, continuing through the day on Friday. We go from a wet pattern on Friday to a chilly one for the weekend.

I have both Saturday and Sunday dry. Saturday highs will be in the 50s though with Sunday highs up near 70.

