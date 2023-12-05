Pittsburgh Weather: Dry for most of the morning; light rain, snow expected for afternoon and evening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today's snow, for most, is going to be just a minor inconvenience. I have rain and snow chances ticking up as soon as around 11 a.m.

Daily average High: 44 Low: 29

Sunrise: 7:29 Sunset: 4:54

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Maybe Sunday

Aware: Seventh warmest start to December on record for Pittsburgh (first four days) and warmest since 2012

I think we will see the leading edge of precipitation coming down as rain, with us seeing a mix of rain and snow closer to sunset. Temperatures will likely be in the mid to even upper 30s this afternoon. Morning temperatures are hovering in the mid to low 30s due to overnight cloud cover.

While most will only see minor issues with the snow, higher elevations of the Laurels and Ridges will see just snow with a couple of inches of snow possible. This will slow down traffic and could pose moderate issues in a couple of spots. The highest snow totals of around two inches are expected for westward-facing slopes. Accumulating snow should come to an end before the Wednesday morning commute.

Through Monday, temperatures have been a whopping 12 degrees warmer than average so far for the month. There's been a fairly small sample size of just four days, so things will change. I will note that we have another big warm-up expected for this weekend, with highs again hitting the upper 50s and maybe even the 60s on Saturday. Long-range data also shows strong chances for above-average temperatures in the middle to end of December, too.

Looking ahead, our next rain chance comes on Saturday night, but really Sunday morning. Sunday will be wild, with morning temperatures in the 60s and evening temperatures in the 30s with snow chances.

