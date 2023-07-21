Pittsburgh Weather: Drought-busting storms roll out, pleasant weather moves in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It is safe to call last night's storm a drought buster with it raining exactly where NOAAs Drought Monitor says we need rain the most.

Radar estimates put some places at seeing up to four inches of rain over the course of a couple of hours.

Rain estimates from Thursday's storms KDKA Weather Center

All warnings, watches & advisories have expired.

Radar estimates from last night show more than 4" of rain falling in some isolated spots and an average of more than an inch and a half over a large swath of area just south of I-80.

On top of big rain totals, we saw more than 40 storm reports coming through for things like strong wind, some hail, and flooding. At times more than 600 lightning strikes within ten minutes were recorded last night.

In the wake of storms, we will see pleasant weather in place for the weekend.

Temperatures throughout the day - July 21, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday highs will be near 80.

Sunday highs will be in the low 80s.

I do have small rain chances in place for both today and Saturday but any rain that we see would be isolated with most being dry. Winds will be out of the northwest at around 10mph.

7-day forecast: July 21, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

