Pittsburgh Weather: Comfy weather sticks around for another day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While rain chances are expected to remain little to nonexistent over the next week it doesn't mean there isn't anything to discuss.

A mild airmass is in place today and will move out tomorrow afternoon. Highs today will be about five degrees cooler than the average for this time of the year.

I have Pittsburgh hitting a high of 75°, noon temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Today will also be breezy with winds coming in out of the north at around 10mph throughout the day. The skies will be sunny. Clear skies overnight should allow temperatures to dip to near 50 for most places.

I expect a few places will see Friday lows in the 40s.

Friday afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. I have Pittsburgh hitting 79° for a high. Saturday highs will hit the mid-80s with highs in the upper-80s on Sunday.

The hottest stretch of weather this year will be possible next week.

I have us hitting the 90s on Labor Day, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday. Humidity levels will be low so it may be the most comfortable 'hot stretch' of weather we may ever see.

I joke, but it doesn't look like next week will be impressive. In fact, even with the hot temperatures I am forecasting, next week's weather isn't expected to be a 'heat wave.'

Locally we consider a heat wave three or more days of 90-degree weather with temperatures never dipping below 70 degrees.

I have no days next week with temperatures remaining above 70 degrees for the entire day.

