Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest morning so far this season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We shouldn't have any of the issues that we had yesterday on area roads due to the cold and pockets of black ice this morning.

It is cold though, with morning lows dipping to the mid-20s in Pittsburgh and some communities dipping to the upper teens.

Winds are light so there is no additional chill - you'll still want to bundle up.

Today we'll see plenty of sunshine.

Sunrise is at 7:52 a.m. with sunset occurring at 6:17 p.m.

Daylight Saving Time does come to an end on Sunday morning. Meaning next week sunrises will be happening before 7 a.m. and sunsets will be occurring near 5 p.m.

It's always a shock to the system, right?

Highs today will hit the mid to maybe upper 40s.

I have light winds this morning with winds out of the south-southwest at around 10mph this afternoon. Temperatures will tick up from now into the weekend with highs in the mid-50s on Friday.

Highs will be near 60 on Saturday and Sunday.

The 'average' high this time of the year is 56 so both days should see slightly above average highs. Morning lows will be closer to 30 on Friday morning and then in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend will be perfect for getting outside and exploring.

