Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest morning of the week gives way to afternoon warmth, rain, and strong winds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a wild one today.

There's a lot to talk about with every couple of hours seeing new conditions.

We start off with the coldest morning of the week with morning lows dipping to near 20 degrees in most places. I have Pittsburgh's morning low dipping down to 21°.

If we fall that low, you'd have to go all the way back to January 22nd to find the last time we were this cold. Temperatures will stay frigid through 9 a.m. and then we will start to see a rapid warming as a warm front sweeps through.

Temperatures throughout the day on Thursday KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will be near 40 by noon and will be in the mid-50s by 2 p.m.

Highs should be hit around 3 p.m. with rain showers rolling in along a cold front.

The rain won't stick around for long but expect moderate rain at its peak. Once the rain ends winds will pick up and we will see temperatures falling pretty quickly behind the rain.

Wind gusts throughout the day on Thursday KDKA Weather Center

This will be helped by strong winds of 20mph with gusts potentially topping 35mph. Winds will be strongest on the west side of the Laurel Highlands. Midnight temps will be down near 32° and we will be cold enough for some light snow in spots.

We have a secondary system that will roll through on Friday evening with snow continuing through sunrise on Saturday. The highest snow totals will occur south of I-70 where I think there will be enough snow in spots to need to shovel off sidewalks and drives.

What type of weather we're in for following the 5:00 hour KDKA Weather Center

The rest of the weekend may see a flurry or two but nothing too concerning.

I have Friday highs hitting the upper 30s with highs on Saturday just in the low 30s.

Sunday highs will be near 40 degrees with us back in the 40s for highs on Monday and Tuesday.

7-day forecast: February 15, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

