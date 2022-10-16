Pittsburgh Weather: Colder weather headed our way this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a Frost Advisory for a few counties north until 9 a.m.

Today is the last warmer day for a while so enjoy it. It also won't be as windy as yesterday, but gusts could pick up at times this afternoon to 20 mph. There will be plenty of sunshine today, so you'll need the sunglasses, but you still need a light jacket for the Steelers game this afternoon. You can leave the rain gear at home.

The coldest air of the season is heading our way Monday night as a cold front will move into the region. Tomorrow the highs will be near 50 and most of the day will be dry with increasing clouds.

We will stay well below average with highs only in the 40s for Tuesday and lows near freezing or below.

Early morning Tuesday, we could have wet flakes mixed in with rain showers. It will certainly be cold enough for frost and cold enough to support snow.

Rain and some wet flakes are possible again Tuesday night and through the day Wednesday with highs only in the low 40s.

There won't be any snow accumulation for Pittsburgh but some areas north of I-80 could see some in the grassy areas. This stretch of freezing temperatures will most likely lead to the end of the growing season.

