Pittsburgh Weather: Colder today high temperatures in the mid-30's

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Talk about another near miss. Pittsburgh once again has missed out on another decent chance for snow with moisture staying away until the system hits the Ridges and Laurel Highlands.

Daily average High: 42 Low: 28

Sunrise: 7:34 Sunset: 4:54

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope

Aware: 8th warmest start to December on record for Pittsburgh. Top 20 warmest year on record through 12/10.

Radar shows the rest of the state saw a decent amount of snow coming down through the overnight hours. Here in W. Pennsylvania, the best chance for snow will come from lake effect snow showers that will be possible through the early afternoon. Radar isn't showing much falling from lake effect though, and model data has pulled back on the intensity of any afternoon showers. It looks like another miss for snow lovers out there.

I am starting to feel for snow lovers. Last year saw little snow all season long and the 'snow drought' looks like it's continuing early this season too. We have seen just a trace amount of snow through a third of the month with our next snow chance coming in just over a week. There have been nine times with no snow at all recorded for the first 10 days of December. While we got there on a technicality, a third of the way through the month we have seen four days above 60°. That's the most 60° days in December since 2016 and it's tied for the 16th most 60-degree days for December on record. The next chance for snow comes next Monday.

Looking at the next week, temperatures will be near normal for this time of the year through Wednesday, with warmer temps in place heading into the weekend. I have highs on Friday through Sunday near 50°.

The coldest day of the week will come on Thursday with most places dipping to the teens.

