Pittsburgh Weather: Air quality warning in effect on otherwise beautiful day

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A beautiful Sunday is on tap, but there is a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day in effect for some.

There is an air quality warning for Allegheny County until 4 p.m. This is for the Clairton, Glassport, Lincoln, Liberty and Port Vue areas.

code-orange.png
(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

What this means is air pollution particles in the atmosphere are unhealthy for sensitive groups like seniors and children suffering from asthma or lung disease. You want to avoid or minimize strenuous outdoor activity. 

Besides that, it's another gorgeous day with above normal temperatures and we have more ahead! Fall foliage is fading this week so get out and enjoy it. You might even be doing yardwork to clean up those leaves after the winds we had last week.

hourly-1.png
(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Our next cold front arrives Wednesday, bringing us some shower chances and lowering our highs back down into the 60s. The cooler, more seasonable air arrives Thursday through the weekend with highs back near 60.

next-rain.png
(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Right now, it looks like we could have a chilly Halloween!

7-day.png
(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)
First published on October 23, 2022 / 6:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

