Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy with low rain chance; a cool pattern settles in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - According to garden.org, we will pass the 90th-percentile range for the first frost of the season this week and it looks like it could be another couple of weeks before we see temperatures dropping below 37 degrees. So far, the lowest temperature we have seen is 44 degrees. I have us dropping to 42 degrees next Sunday for a low, but we are clearly nowhere near dropping to even the 30s anytime soon.

One of the ways I think we can really tell the impact of a changing climate is by looking at the ever-lengthening "growing season" of our region. This is a fancy term to talk about spring and summer, with temperatures expected to remain above 36 degrees. Pittsburgh's average is 159 days.

In the past 20 years, we have only been below average for our growing season five times. We are currently at 165 days since the last frost that occurred on May 5. Last year, we went 167 days between mornings with frost. We will beat that number.

When it comes to modern-day records, since records were kept at the airport, the longest growing season on record occurred in 2007 when we went 192 days between frosts. We actually have a shot of beating this number.

Looking at Monday's forecast, it's going to remain overcast and damp with a low isolated rain chance for the day. The best chance for rain will come overnight into Tuesday morning. Morning lows are in the mid-40s. Noon temperatures will be near 50. I have highs today in the low 50s.

Looking at the week, highs will slowly tick up through Thursday. I have Tuesday's high hitting the mid-50s with highs in the mid-to-low 60s on Wednesday. Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday are looking sunny. Thursday highs will be near 70 degrees with our next rain chance coming in over the weekend.

