Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy but mostly dry start to the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunny to start the day with humidity levels in the low to moderate range. Cloud cover will start to arrive before noon gets here. Expect a cloudy afternoon with winds out of the northwest at around 5mph.

Our next system arrives this evening and lasts through Saturday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Most of today will be dry with rain showers arriving after 8 p.m. It appears it is going to take some time before rain is anything other than light due to the large spread in temperature and dew point.

Hourly rain chances over the next 12 hours, July 8, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Basically, I am saying rain today will probably be so light that you can leave the umbrella at home.

Things will change on Saturday as temperatures dip to the low 60s and we will see a saturated column of air in place. A good soaking rain is expected in the overnight hours tonight with places seeing around a quarter of an inch of rain.

Our yards should love it.

While the bulk of Saturday's rain will occur during the morning, there will be light rain and drizzle likely sticking around through the afternoon. The evening is looking dry.

Sunday should be dry, sunny, and pleasant with morning lows dipping to the 50s in a number of places and highs hitting the low 80s.

I have Monday dry but turning humid. Monday's high should hit the mid-80s.

Model data is jumping on Tuesday with big rain totals being possible.

It's also going to be hot and humid with highs close to but likely just shy of 90.

7 Day Forecast - July 8, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!