Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy but dry conditions kickoff the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Little to nothing has changed when it comes to rain chances and Halloween.

I find it a little funny that after days of wrestling with the forecast and trying to decide whether the rain will arrive on Halloween day or the day after, model data today has basically split the difference with a low rain chance on both days.

You should be expecting a damp Halloween day with off-and-on light rain throughout the day. As I mentioned in yesterday's weather blog the biggest issue with the rain is the long loopy way the mid-level low takes to get here.

Yesterday, the system was just forming in the Rockies. The system is now moving into Texas.

Forecast for Halloween 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Model data doesn't have the system arriving until Monday morning here. Now that the system is out of the Rockies, we should get a more consistent forecast when it comes to timing. I am still a little surprised just eyeing things that the rain isn't arriving on Sunday.

Let's jump back to today, where we should see mostly cloudy skies and filtered sunshine. High clouds will be in place for the day. Morning lows will quickly dip to the mid-30s before we see a rapid warm-up. 10 a.m. temps are forecast to be at 43° with 11 a.m. temps at 49°. I have us hitting 59 for today's high sometime around 4 p.m.

Temperature forecast over the next 12 hours. KDKA Weather Center

Today will be dry with no impactful weather here locally.

The weekend is looking dry and pleasant. I have brought down Saturday's highs to near 60 with highs on Sunday remaining in the mid-60s. Morning lows on both days will be near 60.

Looking at the rest of the week, mild temperatures are forecast to remain in place with Tuesday right now forecast to be the coolest afternoon with a high of just 58°.

Tuesday lows though will likely be near 50.

7-day forecast: October 28, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

