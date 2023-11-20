Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy and seasonal conditions Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Clouds are back today, arriving this morning and keeping us cloudy throughout the day.

Daily average High: 49 Low: 33

Sunrise: 7:13 Sunset: 5:00

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: Thanksgiving Day is Looking Dry & Seasonal

The clouds will pull temperatures down closer to 50 degrees today. We hit 55 degrees yesterday. Morning temperatures should still bottom out near 30 degrees due to most of the overnight hours being clear.

Winds will be out of the northeast today at around 5 mph.

Noon temperatures should be in the mid-40s.

Looking ahead, we get some much needed rain in here on Tuesday with rain arriving around 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. in most places. Once the rain starts, you're going to see around 6-8 hours of continuous fairly steady rain. Rain totals should be near 0.6".

No severe weather is expected but there are concerns with freezing rain slowing travel in the Laurel Highlands.

Higher elevations have a Winter Weather Advisory in place through noon tomorrow.

⚠️Winter Weather Advisory for light freezing rain & Wind Advisory for strong winds Tue in the PA and WV ridges.

❄️Freezing Rain: Light ice accumulations are expected Tue AM in the Ridges, mainly on elevated surfaces.

💨Wind: Strong gusts up to 50 mph expected in the Ridges on Tue pic.twitter.com/iEqTzdxp6r — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 20, 2023

The advisory kicks in at 4 a.m. If you plan on traveling through that area at that time I'd advise holding off or leaving early.

No chances (finally) when it comes to Thanksgiving Day. If you saw me over the weekend giving the forecast you may have noticed that I made a point of mentioning uncertainty for Thanksgiving when model data was showing a rainy morning.

Now Thursday is looking dry and seasonal.

Highs should hit the mid to upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

