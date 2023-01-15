Pittsburgh Weather: Clouds, sun, and warmer temperatures to start the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A chilly night ahead but not quite as cold as this morning in the lower 20s.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Rain arrives Monday night.

We warm to the mid-40s Monday with partly cloudy skies before rain returns Monday night.

On Tuesday, we warm to highs making a run for 50. Most of the week will be well above average with dry conditions and sunshine on Wednesday and then more rain showers possible on Thursday.

7-day forecast: Jan. 16, 2022.

