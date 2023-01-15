Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Clouds, sun, and warmer temperatures to start the week

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (1/15)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A chilly night ahead but not quite as cold as this morning in the lower 20s.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Rain arrives Monday night.

KDKA Weather Center

We warm to the mid-40s Monday with partly cloudy skies before rain returns Monday night. 

KDKA Weather Center

On Tuesday, we warm to highs making a run for 50. Most of the week will be well above average with dry conditions and sunshine on Wednesday and then more rain showers possible on Thursday. 

7-day forecast: Jan. 16, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

First published on January 15, 2023 / 6:18 PM

