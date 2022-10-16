Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Clouds and cooler temperatures to begin the week

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (10/16)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (10/16) 03:50

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Plenty of sunshine warmed us up today into the lower to mid-60s, which is very seasonable for mid-October. 

Aware: Cloudy tomorrow then sharply colder Tuesday morning. Freeze watch tomorrow night for all of Western PA

Alert: None.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Clouds will begin to build overnight and stick around Monday with cooler temperatures only making it into the lower 50s by the afternoon. Sharply colder air arrives tomorrow night prompting a freeze watch for all of our KDKA viewing areas and signaling the end of the growing season for the year. 

A strong low-pressure center will sit over the Great lakes tomorrow night through Wednesday pumping a few waves of energy across the Great Lakes and generating some lake-effect rain/snow showers. The coldest air of the season will invade tomorrow night and the I-80 corridor and Laurel Highlands could see snow showers tomorrow night into Tuesday morning. 

pittsburgh-watches-and-warnings-10-16-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

The rest of the region will likely see a few snow showers in the wee hours of the morning and some rain/snow showers on both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Areas to the north and the Laurels have another chance of the first dusting of snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. After that, the pattern breaks and temperatures warm dramatically back into the 60s by late week!

pittsburgh-7-day-10-16-2022.png
7-day forecast: Oct. 16, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 7:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.