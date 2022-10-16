Pittsburgh Weather: Clouds and cooler temperatures to begin the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Plenty of sunshine warmed us up today into the lower to mid-60s, which is very seasonable for mid-October.

Aware: Cloudy tomorrow then sharply colder Tuesday morning. Freeze watch tomorrow night for all of Western PA

Clouds will begin to build overnight and stick around Monday with cooler temperatures only making it into the lower 50s by the afternoon. Sharply colder air arrives tomorrow night prompting a freeze watch for all of our KDKA viewing areas and signaling the end of the growing season for the year.

A strong low-pressure center will sit over the Great lakes tomorrow night through Wednesday pumping a few waves of energy across the Great Lakes and generating some lake-effect rain/snow showers. The coldest air of the season will invade tomorrow night and the I-80 corridor and Laurel Highlands could see snow showers tomorrow night into Tuesday morning.

The rest of the region will likely see a few snow showers in the wee hours of the morning and some rain/snow showers on both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Areas to the north and the Laurels have another chance of the first dusting of snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. After that, the pattern breaks and temperatures warm dramatically back into the 60s by late week!

