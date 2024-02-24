Pittsburgh Weather: Clear and cold Saturday night before a sunny, warmer Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Our morning snow showers left a dusting or up to one to two of accumulation for some areas along and south of I-70 through early afternoon, but most of it has already melted under sunshine.

Daily average High: 42° Low: 25°

Sunrise: 7:02 a.m. Sunset: 6:05 p.m.

AWARE: Warm-up is on the way starting Monday. We're watching midweek for rain/possible storms.

Sunny skies give way to clear and cold conditions tonight, with lows in the lower 20s to upper teens.

Another big warm-up then ensues, with highs tomorrow nearing 50 and 60s, making a return by Monday and Tuesday! We'll stay dry to end the weekend and start the week, but we're watching rain chances by Tuesday night/Wednesday and the potential for a strong cold front to possibly touch off some thunderstorms or kick up some gusty wind Wednesday.

It's too soon to tell whether this next system will do, but we will keep you updated as we get closer. For now, enjoy the dry and milder weather starting tomorrow and keep the umbrella handy midweek and the heavier coat again for colder air at the end of the week and into next weekend.

