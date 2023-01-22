Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly weekend concludes with rain, snow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A chilly weekend will bring us grey skies but seasonable temperatures.

Aware: Rain to snow showers tomorrow afternoon/evening into the overnight. All snow showers Monday morning.

Lows tonight dip into the mid to upper 20s with highs tomorrow in the upper 30s to near 40 in some spots. Our next storm system brings rain showers into the region by lunch Sunday with a rain/snow shower mix or even wet snow showers in some areas to the north to start.

This will continue until late evening when temperatures drop a bit and a changeover to all snow showers will occur by the wee hours of the morning. Areas along Interstate 80 could see 2-3" of snow if it holds as snow (rather than a rain/snow mix at first), but the Interstate 80 corridor and the Laurel Highlands/Ridges will see generally 1-2" of snow by midday Monday and the rest of the region ending up with less then 1" of accumulation. Again, this is highly dependent on temperatures and when the rain/snow changeover happens.

More snow earlier could bring slightly higher accumulations. Somerset, Garrett, and Tucker Counties are under a winter weather advisory Sunday afternoon/evening for a bit of a freezing rain mix/glaze that could leave roads slippery before a couple of inches of snow.

