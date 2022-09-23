Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Friday temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Fall began late yesterday and the weather wasted no time to get to feeling 'fall-like.'

Today: Chilly

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.

Aware: Fall weather has arrived and will stick around. This weekend will see the 'hottest' weather of the next week.

Highs will struggle to get back to the 60s.

While it will be sunny, there will be a consistent northerly wind of at least 10mph for the afternoon. It's going to be cool and even cooler if you are in the shade.

Temperatures won't be improving much over the next week.

Interestingly, this weekend will have the warmest weather of the next week. Highs on Saturday will hit the upper 60s.

Sunday highs will be near 70. We will have a cold front that slides through on Sunday and will pull temperatures back into the low 60s for highs for the next work week. Well, at least your A/C units will get a break.

Sunday will be a true transition day as I see two chances for rain through the day. The first round of rain arrives during the morning as a warm front sweeps through. Rain should be brief but there could be some rumbles as the broken line pushes east.

The second line of storms and rain will arrive on Sunday afternoon as the trailing cold front arrives and moves through. This will be the best chance for rain through the day and a couple of thunderstorms will be possible.

If you are bummed about how quickly we fell into a fall-like weather pattern don't worry too much. High temperatures will return to a couple of degrees above average starting NEXT Saturday with more moderate weather expected NEXT week.

Just a quick note that the US Drought Monitor weekly maps were released yesterday.

There were slight improvements with both abnormally dry conditions (now at 36.17% of the state) and moderate drought (now at 0.29% of the state) conditions in the state.

