Pittsburgh Weather: Chamber of Commerce conditions stick around through Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today will be another amazing fall day.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None, I could see dropping a First Alert Weather Day on Friday to Saturday due to the drop in temperatures.

Aware: Pleasant weather comes to an end on Friday with heaters kicking on

Patchy fog will be around this morning to set the mood but will give way to plenty of sunshine by 10 a.m. with sunny skies sticking around for the rest of the day.

Yesterday's high in Pittsburgh hit 80 degrees (I forecast a high of 78 for Sunday on Friday) and today should be just as if not warmer than yesterday. I have highs today hitting 81 in Pittsburgh.

Morning temperatures should dip to near 60. I have noon temperatures in the mid-60s.

Our 'average temperature' on Friday was just over 10 degrees warmer than average. This warm stretch will continue through Thursday.

The pleasant weather comes to an end on Friday with the arrival of a powerful upper low along with an accompanying cold front.

The front will bring light to moderate rain our way Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Light drizzle and cloudy skies should stick around the rest of the weekend.

The biggest impact though will be with our temperatures. We will go from a high of around 83 on Thursday to a high of 74 on Friday. Saturday's high will probably be hit at midnight with temperatures falling throughout the day.

I have Saturday's high at 61. Sunday will be the coolest day of the next week with highs right now forecast to be in the mid-50s.

Basically, my advice is to get out and enjoy this week's weather.

We may not see another 80-degree day for the rest of the year after Thursday. The mean last 80-degree day of the year is October 4.

