Pittsburgh Weather: August brings the heat, shorter days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pleasant weather will remain in place for the first day of August, with highs today near 80 degrees.

Daily average High: 83 Low: 63

Sunrise: 6:18 Sunset: 8:36

Today: Pleasant again, with highs near 80. Humidity levels will remain low.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: None.

Aware: It could be a while before we see a decent chance of rain. At this point, it looks like Monday.

We hit the 80-degree mark yesterday for the high in Pittsburgh, and if we don't make it to the 80s again today, we will be at 79 degrees. Skies will be sunny throughout the day, with a light wind coming out of the northwest at around 5 mph for the day. I have today's rain chance at 30%. That means it is an isolated chance, or put another way, most will be dry for the day. Morning temperatures are in the 50s, and I have noon temperatures in the mid-70s.

Looking ahead, the weather remains pleasant through at least Thursday, with humidity back in the moderate range on Thursday and the moderate to high range on Friday. I also have temperatures ticking up, with highs on Thursday in the mid-80s and upper 80s for highs on Friday, Sunday, and Monday. I have a cold front sliding through on Friday, bringing a chance for rain as the front passes.

Model data doesn't show a lot of rain coming from the frontal passage, but I am going to keep us in the scattered rain chance for now. There are also some notable differences in long-range data when it comes to handling a powerful upper low that will slowly be moving our way on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

The GFS model really jumps on two good days of rain from Monday to Tuesday. The EURO keeps us almost completely dry. I am splitting the difference this morning and calling for scattered rain.

Finally, looking at August, the average high for the month is 81.7 degrees, with the average low coming in at 62. Our 30-year rain average is 3.52 inches. Our record high for the month is 103 degrees. I don't think we will be breaking that this month. We've seen lows as low as 39 degrees for the month. That's cool.

We lose 70 minutes of daylight this month, with days shortening.

