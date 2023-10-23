Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Area sees first widespread frost of the season

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (10/23)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (10/23) 02:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We warned you all weekend long about frost heading our way this morning or Tuesday morning and we saw it this morning.

Lows dropped in Pittsburgh to just above 32° this morning. 

Light winds at least didn't add too much of an additional chill out there. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s with sunny skies expected.

When it comes to the forecast, today's going to be the coldest day of the week with lows on Tuesday back in the 30s. 

temp3.png
KDKA Weather Center

We see a nice warm-up for the rest of the week with highs up near 70 on Tuesday and highs well into the 70s Wednesday through Friday.  

The weekend will also be warm with Saturday highs in the upper 60s and highs on Sunday in the mid-60s.  

There is a chance for rain on both Saturday and Sunday.  At this point, it looks like most of the day Saturday will be dry with consistent rain possible on Sunday as a cold front passes by.  

This will likely cool us down for early next week.  

temp1.png
KDKA Weather Center

Halloween is still looking cooler than average but at least it is also looking dry.

First published on October 23, 2023 / 5:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

