Pittsburgh Weather: Another warm start with falling temperatures through the day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It started out as a warm morning in the Pittsburgh area but temperatures will be dropping throughout the day!

Daily average High: 54 Low: 36

Sunrise: 7:00 Sunset: 5:09

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: Tomorrow morning will see temps a good 20-25 degrees colder than this morning

A cold front slides through this morning starting our temperature tumble through tomorrow morning. Even with temperatures dropping, most of today is looking pleasant.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s through 8 this morning. We will be down near 60 by noon.

5 p.m. temperatures should be in the mid to low 50s. I have our low reached near midnight tonight and expect us to see temperatures in the mid-40s.

With the cold front sliding through there is also a chance for rain today.

KDKA Weather Center

Rain chances will be around through 10:00 this morning.

Places from Pittsburgh to the south will see the highest chance for rain. Places along I-80 are looking dry both today and tomorrow.

I still have a chance for rain in the area on Friday but this will be for communities along and south of I-70 only. Besides that, little to no rain is expected over the next week.

Temperatures won't be as hectic over the next week as what we will see today.

KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will cool down over the weekend with highs near 50 degrees both Saturday and Sunday and morning lows in the low 30s.

The coldest morning of the week will be on Monday more than likely with lows in many places dipping to the 20s.

KDKA Weather Center

