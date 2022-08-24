Pittsburgh Weather: Another warm and sunny day set for Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There will be a little patchy fog this morning so give yourself extra time heading to work or the bus stop.

It's another seasonably warm day with highs above normal in the low to mid-80s and feeling in the upper 80s.

Stay hydrated while enjoying these dog days of summer because the heat and sunshine are sticking around.

Rain chances over the next six days. KDKA Weather Center

High pressure keeps us dry until a weak cold front will approach the region on Friday bringing a slight chance for showers and even a general thunderstorm but there's not much moisture with it.

Expect temperatures to be above normal for much of the week and even feel near 90 for the weekend.

7-Day Forecast - August 24, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

