Pittsburgh Weather: Another cold morning gives way to a pleasant afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be another fantastic afternoon with highs in the mid-60s.

Daily average High: 51 Low: 34

Sunrise: 7:07 Sunset: 5:04

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: Two Rain Chances Over the Next Week

We just have to get through another cold start to the day with morning lows hovering near 30 degrees in most places.

Once the sun comes up, temperatures will rapidly begin to rise with temperatures going from the 30's to the 60's by Noon.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 65 for today's high. That's nearly ten degrees warmer than yesterday's high of 57°.

KDKA Weather Center

We get to rinse and repeat the forecast on Thursday with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Changes come on Friday as we begin to see rain chances in the scattered range in the morning from 8a through noon then widespread rain possible for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

Overall around a half inch of rain is expected to fall. This will also be the leading edge of cold air that will begin to move in from the north on Saturday. It now looks like our snow chance for Sunday will be minimal to none with snow showers expected for the center of the state and north of I-80.

KDKA Weather Center

Highs will go from the mid to even upper 60s today and tomorrow to the 50s on Friday and 40s on Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will actually go up through Friday before returning to close to today's low by Saturday morning.

While the chance for snow appears low over the next week, we will have a mid-level low that will roll through on Tuesday. Model data wraps the low in a decent amount of snow along with rain.

KDKA Weather Center

Historically these systems almost always underperform when it comes to snow totals most likely just to see a cold but rainy day.

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!