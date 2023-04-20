Pittsburgh Weather: Afternoon temperatures expected to soar into the 80's

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's expected to be a warm day in Western Pennsylvania!

Today: Near record highs today with highs soaring into the mid-80s. The risk of fires is in the moderate range.

Any Alert Days Ahead? One could make the argument for Saturday due to the impact on outdoor activities due to rain and wind.

Aware: Enjoy the warmth while you can. Next week will be chilly, cloudy, and damp

I've been saying it all week long and now that we are here, today is not going to disappoint. Today will be the best day of the week when it comes to comfort levels and being outside.

Highs today will be in the mid-80s, just a couple of degrees off from the record high of 86°.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 84 for today's high. While we had some clouds pushing through as a warm front crossed our region overnight, skies should be sunny to mostly sunny today.

Humidity levels will be low enough that the mid 80 temps should actually feel fantastic. Humidity levels will also be low enough for an increased fire threat today.

Wind speeds look to be just shy of what is needed to see a Fire Weather Alert (Red Flag Warning) being issued.

Still, please be careful if lighting any fires outside, and if you don't have to….I'd just hold off for a day.

Looking ahead most of Friday will be dry, but clouds will be back. I still have highs in the mid to low 80s and morning lows will actually be warmer than this morning's mid to upper-40s lows that we are seeing.

After 5 p.m., scattered showers will be possible but at this point, it looks like most will be completely dry on Friday. Everyone sees rain on Saturday but the rain chance arrives around 9 a.m. and will stick around through the middle of the afternoon before moving off.

The rain chance overall is down from yesterday, when it was looking like a washout for most of the 'daytime' hours.

Things will change on Sunday with cooler air making its way back to our region. This time the cool air will stick around through the rest of the month of April.

There are a lot of 50 and barely 60 degrees days in the forecast for next week (slightly below average). I think the thing that really stands out is the morning lows dipping into the 30's.

