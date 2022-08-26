Pittsburgh Weather: Afternoon rain and storms possible on Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Heading to the big Jason Aldean & Gabby Barrett concert tonight at Star Lake? I really think the concert won't be impacted by rain but I can't guarantee it.

The rain and storm chance should be going down as the concert gets going. So that means the best chance for storms will be when people are potentially parking and heading into the venue. I could easily see a scenario where they hold off on letting people into the Pavillion until storms move by with a big push of people being let in right at 7 p.m.

Enjoy the concert!

Highs today will be in the low 80s and noon temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Winds will be surprisingly light throughout the day. I have them coming in out of the southwest and then northwest at 5-10mph behind the storms.

Saturday and Sunday are both looking dry.

While high temperatures may be a little warmer on Saturday than today, the airmass in place will actually be cooler and drier. Dew points will dip to the 50s on Saturday afternoon. It should feel fantastic. Hot and humid weather will return for the Steelers' final preseason game on Sunday with highs nearing 90.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 88 for a high but downtown temperatures will likely hit 90.

Looking ahead, rain chances return on Monday and Tuesday with Tuesday having the best chance for rain over the next week. Monday's rain looks the highest north of Pittsburgh as another trough slinks south.

Cooler air will begin to roll through on Wednesday and especially Thursday.

I have Thursday's high hitting just 70 degrees but it may be even cooler than that.

