Pittsburgh Weather: Afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible to start the weekend

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/4)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/4) 02:44

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today we have a small chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. They will be isolated and nothing severe is expected. 

There will be plenty of dry time to get out and do some yardwork and kick off any weekend festivities. 

hourly.png
Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

It'll be hot with highs in the upper 80s and some feeling near 90 or in the 90s so find ways to stay cool and hydrated.

We dry out just in time for the weekend on Saturday with seasonable highs in the mid-80s and sunshine. 

rain-chance.png
Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Sunday will be hot with areas reaching near 90 or in the 90s and it'll be dry before the next area of low pressure brings rain and a few storms overnight Sunday into Monday.

We cool down for the start of the week with highs around 80 and then dry out for Tuesday.

7-day.png
7-day forecast: August 4, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

