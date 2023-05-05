Pittsburgh Weather: After a soggy week, a mostly dry Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You know earlier in the week I had an isolated rain chance for today in the forecast and slowly I dropped it thinking the rain chance would just be too low.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Well, it turns out that while low, I expect we will see some rain today in our area, with places like Indiana, Armstrong, and Butler counties having the best chance for a brief isolated shower this afternoon.

Conditions over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

Besides that, it's a frosty start to the day. I am not seeing a lot just yet but data also shows some decent fog forming this morning.

As of 4 a.m., the fairly thick fog has formed east of the Laurels and just south of Morgantown.

Once any fog burns off by 9 a.m. this morning, we should see partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with noon temperatures in the upper 50s and highs hitting the mid to low 60s. Saturday will be just as nice with highs soaring to the 70s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Sunday is marathon day and rain chances are creeping into the forecast.

Forecast for the 2023 DICK's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon KDKA Weather Center

Sorry runners...

At this point, it looks like rain could be arriving as early as 11 in the morning. I think it is really important right now to add that things can still change for Sunday.

The way we get the rain is due to a chunk of cold air dropping along a warm front well to our northwest… the outflow boundary is what is forecast to impact us late Sunday morning into the afternoon.

This forecast is NOT set in stone but for now, you should be prepared for a rainy finish to the marathon.

7-day forecast: May 5, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!