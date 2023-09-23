Pittsburgh Weather: A weekend of showers and chilly temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tropical Storm Ophelia has formed off the East Coast near North Carolina, and it will continue moving to the north throughout the weekend.

We will see some showers thanks to the western bands of the storm. The center of the storm will mainly stay off to the east, but we'll see just clouds and some showers in our region. We're going to see the beginning of the rain later this morning, but it shouldn't impact the junior races today for The Great Race, but it will be cooler with temperatures in the low 60s around then.

Conditions for The Great Race weekend KDKA Weather Center

Sunday's Great Race forecast in the morning appears to be cool with some spotty showers and temperatures in the mid-50s to start the race.

This weekend will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Conditions for Pitt and Penn State games this weekend KDKA Weather Center

Heavy and consistent rain will be affecting more central and eastern Pennsylvania compared to western Pennsylvania, so bring the ponchos if you're headed out to the Penn State game tonight when the kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.!

Back in Pittsburgh, North Carolina takes on Pitt on Saturday night, and there could still be a few showers around then. It will be cold with temperatures mainly in the upper 50s during the game, so also dress warm!

Next week is still looking mostly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs slightly cool but fall-like in the mid to upper 60s. There's a small chance for some showers each and every day, but so far none of the days are looking like a washout.

If anything, there could be a few more showers appearing on Tuesday.

7-day forecast: September 23, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

