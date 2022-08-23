Pittsburgh Weather: A warmup on the way with a slight storm chance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are on the back side of an upper low today.

Daily average High: 81 Low: 61

Sunrise: 6:39 Sunset: 8:07

Today: Another mostly dry day with a brief storm chance after 4p.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Not likely over the next seven days.

Aware: We start to warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Temperatures will slowly start to go up as we see a ridge of high pressure pumping back in heat and moisture. We still have a chance for rain today as we continue the transition. At this point, it looks like rain chances will peak after 4 PM, similar to yesterday with a brief round of scattered storms possible.

KDKA Weather Center

Today's chance for rain is technically lower than yesterday's rain chances but the scattered storms will likely hit different communities that we saw yesterday. Basically, what I am trying to say is there are going to be plenty of people out there that see a downpour today that didn't see any rain yesterday.

KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, the most pleasant day of the week is going to be on Tuesday with low humidity levels and sunny skies. After that, we will begin to see a warm-up with highs in the mid-80s by Thursday and highs hitting the upper 80s with decent humidity on Sunday.

KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!