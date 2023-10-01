Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: A warm, sunny introduction to October

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gorgeous sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s helped us usher out the final day of September in fine fashion!

Daily average High: 70° Low: 50°

Sunrise: 7:16 a.m. Sunset: 7:05 p.m. 

ALERT: None

AWARE: None

headlines-center-camera.png
KDKA Weather Center

We'll stay clear and comfortably cool overnight in the lower to mid-50s. Patchy fog is possible again tomorrow morning, but it doesn't appear that it will be quite as dense or widespread as what we had this morning. 

Highs on Sunday will flirt with 80 degrees, about 10 degrees warmer than normal for early October. A blocking high-pressure system will stay put over our region most of this week, creating warm conditions in the lower to even mid-80s (areas south of I-70) during the day and dipping lows in the upper 50s to near 60 most nights. 

A chance finally arrives Thursday evening, with a strong cold front that will bring a return to showers lasting into Friday morning and cooler temperatures, with highs feeling more seasonably in the lower 70s and upper 60s by next weekend!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

7-day-icast.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on September 30, 2023 / 8:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.