Pittsburgh Weather: A warm, sunny introduction to October

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gorgeous sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s helped us usher out the final day of September in fine fashion!

We'll stay clear and comfortably cool overnight in the lower to mid-50s. Patchy fog is possible again tomorrow morning, but it doesn't appear that it will be quite as dense or widespread as what we had this morning.

Highs on Sunday will flirt with 80 degrees, about 10 degrees warmer than normal for early October. A blocking high-pressure system will stay put over our region most of this week, creating warm conditions in the lower to even mid-80s (areas south of I-70) during the day and dipping lows in the upper 50s to near 60 most nights.

A chance finally arrives Thursday evening, with a strong cold front that will bring a return to showers lasting into Friday morning and cooler temperatures, with highs feeling more seasonably in the lower 70s and upper 60s by next weekend!

