Pittsburgh Weather: A sunny Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another beautiful day ahead and we stay in the mid-80s with sunny skies.

Humidity is key today and will make it comfortable when outside just put on the sunscreen because the UV index will be very high.

July 10, 2022 UV Forecast KDKA Weather Center

It'll be another cool, clear comfortable night with lows near normal.

Monday will be a sunny, hot, and humid feeling in the 90s for some with actual highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The heat sticks around Tuesday with highs at or near 90 before a cold front will move in bringing the next chance for showers and thunderstorms which some could be severe.

7-Day Forecast July 10, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

