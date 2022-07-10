Pittsburgh Weather: A sunny Sunday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another beautiful day ahead and we stay in the mid-80s with sunny skies.
Humidity is key today and will make it comfortable when outside just put on the sunscreen because the UV index will be very high.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
It'll be another cool, clear comfortable night with lows near normal.
Monday will be a sunny, hot, and humid feeling in the 90s for some with actual highs in the mid to upper 80s.
The heat sticks around Tuesday with highs at or near 90 before a cold front will move in bringing the next chance for showers and thunderstorms which some could be severe.
Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.