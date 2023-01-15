Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: A sunny Sunday with colder temperatures

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/15)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/15) 02:59

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are off to a frigid start with lows in the teens and mainly clear skies with calm winds. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

There could still be some icy spots on sidewalks from the snow showers early Saturday morning so be cautious. 

hourly.png
Hour by hour forecast - January 15, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Highs will be seasonable in the mid to upper 30s, so it'll finally feel like January and be a great weekend for winter activities. 

On MLK Day Monday we're warming up to the mid-40s again with partly cloudy skies. Late Monday night we could see a few rain showers, but our next round of rain will be through the day Tuesday with highs making a run for 50!

Most of the week will be well above average with dry conditions and sunshine on Wednesday and then more rain showers possible on Thursday. 

7-day.png
7-day forecast: January 15, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 7:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.