Pittsburgh Weather: A sunny Sunday with colder temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are off to a frigid start with lows in the teens and mainly clear skies with calm winds.

There could still be some icy spots on sidewalks from the snow showers early Saturday morning so be cautious.

Highs will be seasonable in the mid to upper 30s, so it'll finally feel like January and be a great weekend for winter activities.

On MLK Day Monday we're warming up to the mid-40s again with partly cloudy skies. Late Monday night we could see a few rain showers, but our next round of rain will be through the day Tuesday with highs making a run for 50!

Most of the week will be well above average with dry conditions and sunshine on Wednesday and then more rain showers possible on Thursday.

