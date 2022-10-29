Pittsburgh Weather: A sunny Saturday kicks off 'Hallo-weekend'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Hallo-weekend" is upon us and will be perfect "shacket" weather with highs in the low mid-60s.

There will be more sunshine today than a mostly cloudy Sunday with light winds. There's a chance for rain to arrive as early as Sunday night but it'll be a perfect weekend for leaf clean-up or any fall festivities.

Forecast for Steelers vs. Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, October 30, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

The next chance for rain arrives early Monday on Halloween.

Showers will be light to moderate from the morning and could linger for trick-or-treating times in the evening. So, you may need to cover up those costumes with a raincoat or at least bring along the umbrellas as you're out walking around and getting the candy!

Highs during the day will be in the mid-60s, and by the evening, temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday, October 29, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

So far for the month of October, we've experienced more below-average temperature days compared to above-average. Precipitation has also been lagging. Pittsburgh International Airport has only picked up 1.5" of rain for the whole month so far, which is about 1" below the normal so far to date.

Given the slim rain chances on Halloween, we'll likely finish out the month with below-average precipitation.

As we start November on Tuesday, skies will dry out and lead into another dry stretch.

We still remain above average with temperatures in the 60s and morning lows in the 40s/50s

7-day forecast October 29, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

