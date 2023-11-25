Pittsburgh Weather: A sunny Saturday before the chill moves in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're traveling today or heading out to shop conditions look good with partly sunny skies.

Conditions for shopping today! KDKA Weather Center

High temperatures will be in the low 40s so bundle up if you'll be outside to see holiday lights.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions| School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The best time to decorate for the holidays if you haven't done so already would be today or tomorrow morning and afternoon!

Sunday highs stay near normal in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain returns in the evening around 5 or 6 p.m. and some areas north and east could have snow mixing in! Roads will be slick for some so be careful if driving then, and plan accordingly.

Low temperatures over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Next week we start off with a few flakes on Monday before colder and dry weather settles in with highs only in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s and possibly even teens!

7-day forecast: November 25, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!