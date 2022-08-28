Pittsburgh Weather: A steamy Sunday closes out the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, no more sunsets after 8 p.m. so, it's getting darker earlier.

High pressure sticks around leaving today sunny but also the hottest day of the week with actual highs above normal by nearly 10 degrees around 90 and certainly feeling in the 90s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Our next chance for rain and storms arrives on Monday evening and lasts through Tuesday.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

It will stay hot and humid for the start of the week. Tuesday there could be a few thunderstorms that pop up but nothing severe is expected.

Most areas should stay under 1" of rainfall, limiting the chance of any Flash Flooding.

Once rain showers move out, Wednesday is comfortable, seasonable, and sunny!

As we welcome in Meteorological Fall on Thursday, September 1st, fall-like air sticks around through Friday!

7-day forecast - August 28, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!