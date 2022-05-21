Pittsburgh Weather: A sizzling Saturday could lead into a wet Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Get ready for a hot one today with highs at or near 90° and feeling in the low to mid-90s. Sunshine will be around during the daylight hours, but clouds will start to build in during the evening.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Strong to possibly severe storms north late Saturday evening with damaging winds.

We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the 70s.

As the day goes on, temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 80s. KDKA Weather Center

Showers and storms will start moving into our northwestern regions around sunset and continue to break apart east through the rest of the night. There is a chance to see some strong storms with gusty winds. Areas north and west are looking at scattered storms with a "slight risk" for severe weather which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale while the rest of us will just see a "marginal" or isolated risk.

Stay weather aware late tonight but a lot of models are agreeing with the storms breaking apart once they arrive in PA.

Sunday will remain cloudy with the chance for isolated t-storms in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

After a hot Saturday, more seasonable temperatures return with a chance for wet weather later in the workweek. KDKA Weather Center

Cooler air is still set to arrive by Monday with highs significantly much cooler in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly cloudy skies but much drier conditions last Monday and Tuesday. We're back into the 70s for the rest of the workweek. There is a chance to see some more showers and/or storms late Wednesday and Thursday.

