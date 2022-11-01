Pittsburgh Weather: A record-setting start to November

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I normally don't do this, but I have run the numbers, and unless there are significant changes over the next week from my forecast (not likely) we are going to get off to a VERY warm November.

Daily average High: 57 Low: 38

Sunrise: 7:51 Sunset: 6:17

Today: We have a scattered rain chance today.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope.

Aware: Record-setting (warm records) warmth is in place for this upcoming weekend.

Since records started to be kept in 1875 with daily average temperature, the warmest first week to November was in 1977. That week saw an average daily temperature of 62.2°. It's the only first week of November on record in Pittsburgh where the average temp was over 60 degrees. I have our average temperature for this week sitting at 61.14°. That's warm, folks.

KDKA Weather Center

The heat is expected to build this weekend, with highs today 'just' at 62° and morning lows hovering in the mid-50s. There is a slight rain chance today as a broad area of low pressure continues to churn by, currently located in northern Ohio. This will keep a rain chance in the forecast today with unsettled weather bringing a drizzle and light passing shower chance through the day. Rain totals look to be around a tenth of an inch for the day. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10mph.

KDKA Weather Center

Skies will clear out tomorrow, with some data showing some epically thick fog setting up for all of Wednesday morning. Fog gives way to sunshine for the afternoon with highs rising to the mid-60s for the day. Morning lows will again be near 50. Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s with highs near 70 on Friday.

This weekend looks like a typical summer day for Pittsburgh with dry conditions and highs in the mid-70s! This will continue a stretch of really pleasant weekends here. The last time we recorded rain on the weekend was the first weekend of October. Since then the average weekend high has been 63.3° with the coldest coming four weekends ago when we saw a high of just 53 on Saturday the third. This weekend may be the best of this stretch of pleasant ones.

KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos