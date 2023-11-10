Pittsburgh Weather: A rain-free weekend on the horizon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a chilly start to our Friday especially compared to yesterday morning.

Temperatures are in the lower 40s, and there are some showers to watch out for this morning along and south of the I-70 corridor. There might even be a small wintry mix for some of the Laurel Highlands and mountains of Maryland. Areas north of I-70 should remain dry with some clouds.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Eventually, the skies will completely clear out by tonight.

Highs today will remain chilly in the low to mid-50s.

This weekend will mark our first rain-free weekend for Western Pa. in over a month!

Tomorrow morning will be chilly with temperatures in the low to mid-30s, so bundle up and stay warm with the hot coffees! There is a small chance for a spotty shower mainly along the I-80 corridor tomorrow afternoon, but partly cloudy skies stick around for Saturday with highs only in the upper 40s.

Veterans Day Forecast KDKA Weather Center

So at least it's mainly dry for any Veteran's Day events including the morning parades. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs around 50° again. It will be pretty nice weather for the Steelers game that afternoon! Kickoff is at 1 p.m. and it will be in the mid to upper 40s throughout the game.

Forecast for Steelers vs. Packers at Acrisure Stadium KDKA Weather Center

Next week is going to be very quiet weather-wise.

Enjoy the abundant sunshine each day with average-like temperatures.

Highs will range in the mid-50s with morning lows in the 30s. Our next best chance for rain won't arrive until the end of the week.

7-day forecast: November 10, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!