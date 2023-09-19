Pittsburgh Weather: A pleasant week of weather ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You know we have just gotten off of the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly report, but it may not be long until we are back.

Daily average High: 74 Low: 54

Sunrise: 7:05 Sunset: 7:23

Any Alert Days Ahead? None.

Aware: While the weather will be pleasant over the next week, we need some rain and won't see much.

We certainly could use some rain, but there is little to no rain in the forecast over the next week. Sure, there are some things that the lack of rain will bring. Farmers can get hay bails pressed, dried, and rolled during this time. The lack of rain during this time should bring a robust fall foliage season to our area.

The season may start slightly earlier than normal, too. The first fall foliage map was released by the Pennsylvania DCNR on the last Thursday of September. I would expect the first report to be released on Thursday, Sept. 28. It is time.

Looking at our weather, pleasant conditions are expected for the next week. I have Sunday and Monday with an isolated chance for rain. That's the best chance for rain over the next week. Highs today should hit the mid to low 70s. I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 73° after we hit 72° yesterday. Morning lows are again on the cool side. Pittsburgh should dip to around 50 degrees.

Looking ahead, I have both Thursday and Friday tied for the highest temperatures of the next week. I have us hitting 80° on both days. I am forecasting today as the coolest morning, with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees. The best chances for rain come on Sunday and Monday, but the rain chance is just in the isolated range.

I am keeping today dry, but I will note that some data tries to squeeze out a couple of sprinkles this morning into the afternoon. It's not likely to happen, though.

