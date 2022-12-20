Pittsburgh Weather: A partly cloudy Tuesday with hints of sunshine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Finally, the sunshine is back today and tomorrow! Enjoy it while it lasts.

Daily average High: 39° Low: 26°

Sunrise: 7:40 a.m. Sunset: 4:57 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: Friday for rain switching over to snow impacting holiday travel. Saturday for unfavorable wind chills all day.

AWARE: Bitter cold temperatures this weekend. Highs in the teens and lows in the single digits. Wind chills are in the negatives during morning hours.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 30s today then low 40s tomorrow! Morning lows will be in the low 20s, so it'll still feel chilly. Wednesday is the first official day of winter, and we'll be about on average with the temperatures.

That winter storm is arriving later this week on Thursday and Friday. For Thursday, rain looks likely for the Pittsburgh area and lower elevations. Higher elevations and the I-80 corridor could see a mix with some snow. Winter storm watches are already in place for the threat of freezing rain with a few inches of snow accumulations for the more mountainous regions. Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. First Alert Weather Day is set for Friday. Winds pick up to possibly 50 mph gusts. Rain starts in the early morning for everyone then switches to snow by the late morning.

KDKA Weather Center

Snow will begin to accumulate Friday. That rain will hinder snow totals though, so there are still no exact numbers on that yet. Any snow that sticks to the ground should last through Christmas Day. Temperatures plummet throughout the day from the 30s/40s down to the teens/single digits. So given that setup, flash freezing will likely happen Friday afternoon from the wet areas turning to slick ice. So, please be very careful if you are headed out Friday for any holiday travel!

KDKA Weather Center

Christmas weekend will be unseasonably cold. First Alert Weather Day was issued for Saturday because it'll still be very windy and light snow eventually tapers off throughout the day. Morning temps will be in the single digits/teens but wind chills will be between 0 and -20°. Afternoon highs will only be in the teens with wind chills still in the negatives since winds could still be gusty up to 45 mph.

KDKA Weather Center

On Christmas Day, it'll be cloudy with winds calming down but still a bit breezy. Morning temps will be in the single digits with negative wind chills then afternoon highs in the mid-teens. So, dress in lots of extra layers if you have to be outside this weekend or move any outdoor plans indoors!

KDKA Weather Center

